Chamblee Police said Cecilia Bustaman...

Chamblee Police said Cecilia Bustamante, 42, is missing.

The Chamblee Police Department is looking for a woman they said went missing from her job in Atlanta in late October. Police said on Wednesday Cecilia Bustamante, 42, went missing on October 28. A person from out of state reported her missing, not her husband.

