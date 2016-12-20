Body found in back of van in Baltimore impound lot, police say
Baltimore Police are investigating the discovery on Tuesday of a body in a van that had been dropped off at a city-owned impound lot by a patrol officer several days prior, police said. The owner of the 2001 Chevy Astro had reported an "unauthorized use" of the vehicle on Dec. 7, and a patrol officer located the vehicle in the 3400 block of Park Heights Ave. and impounded it on Saturday, delivering it to the city owned lot on Pulaski Highway, said Det.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|26 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,980
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|33 min
|sonicfilter
|1,466,094
|Marilyn Mosby to students: Justice still prevai...
|2 hr
|kyman
|2
|m mosby
|2 hr
|kyman
|1
|NEED a FEW N(EYE)GGERS TO HANG MY OUTSIDE LIGHTS
|14 hr
|Sarah and Robert
|1
|Submit a letter to the Editor (Jan '08)
|Fri
|Joe
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Dudley
|20,741
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC