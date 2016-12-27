Blue Water Baltimore to get new leadership in 2017
Blue Water Baltimore, an advocate for local water quality, is looking for a new executive, and will also welcome a new Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper in January. Former executive director Halle Van der Gaag left the organization Dec. 22. She was promoted to lead the group in 2011 and had been involved in its leadership since its founding in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,466,774
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|39 min
|NYStateOfMind
|312,926
|Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Jeremy
|26
|Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris...
|11 hr
|Father Jeremy
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Highlandtown Up And Coming As A Baltimore Arts ...
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC