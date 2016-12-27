Blue Water Baltimore to get new leade...

Blue Water Baltimore to get new leadership in 2017

Blue Water Baltimore, an advocate for local water quality, is looking for a new executive, and will also welcome a new Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper in January. Former executive director Halle Van der Gaag left the organization Dec. 22. She was promoted to lead the group in 2011 and had been involved in its leadership since its founding in 2010.

