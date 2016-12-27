Baltimore's skaters find a new home i...

Baltimore's skaters find a new home in Hampden

Read more: Daily Record

Daniel Oliver has been working with Skatepark of Baltimore for about seven years, selling water, lobbying elected officials and doing anything else he could do to help make a skatepark in Baltimore a reality. Wearing a Santa hat and sunglasses, the 22-year-old grinned ear-to-ear last week as skaters cruised around him on the park he and ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

