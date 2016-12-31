Baltimoreans express dreams small and tall for 2017

Around noon Saturday, with but 12 hours left in 2016, men and women on the streets of downtown Baltimore expressed hopes, dreams and ambitions for the coming year - from leaving a rough neighborhood to leaving the city altogether, from redeveloping an old tall building on Charles Street to managing a new hotel on Redwood. People expressed a desire to travel more, to finish their educations or to advance their careers.

