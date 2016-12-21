Baltimore police look to up charges against suspects two months after victim dies
A man shot Sept. 27 died about a month later, and Baltimore police are working to up the charges against the s A man who was shot in September has died, and police are working to upgrade the charges against two people in connection to the murder, police said Wednesday.
