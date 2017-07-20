What's next for Dale Jr. after disapp...

What's next for Dale Jr. after disappointing Daytona NASCAR result?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AutoWeek

This was supposed to be it, the moment he triumphantly returned to Victory Lane, gave his fans one last Daytona memory and cruised into the playoffs during his final full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. He qualified on pole, led a single lap and was struck by Murphy's Law, again and again, before finally crashing out for good on Lap 107.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacifica Hybrid production resumes in Ontario a... Fri what it take 2 quit 1
XTUNER CVD-9 CVD Commercial Vehicle Diagnostic... Fri car-diagnostic-tool 1
2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ... Fri uobd2 2
2017 Newest Kess V5.017 for Sale! Thu Eobdtool 1
News Body shop operator's model of dealer partnershi... Thu insurance plumps 1
2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D... Jun 27 Eobdtool 1
New TOYO KEY PRO OBD II Specialized in Toyota A... Jun 27 Eobdtool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 282,183,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC