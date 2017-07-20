What's next for Dale Jr. after disappointing Daytona NASCAR result?
This was supposed to be it, the moment he triumphantly returned to Victory Lane, gave his fans one last Daytona memory and cruised into the playoffs during his final full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. He qualified on pole, led a single lap and was struck by Murphy's Law, again and again, before finally crashing out for good on Lap 107.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacifica Hybrid production resumes in Ontario a...
|Fri
|what it take 2 quit
|1
|XTUNER CVD-9 CVD Commercial Vehicle Diagnostic...
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ...
|Fri
|uobd2
|2
|2017 Newest Kess V5.017 for Sale!
|Thu
|Eobdtool
|1
|Body shop operator's model of dealer partnershi...
|Thu
|insurance plumps
|1
|2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D...
|Jun 27
|Eobdtool
|1
|New TOYO KEY PRO OBD II Specialized in Toyota A...
|Jun 27
|Eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC