Volvo steers toward electrified future
Volvo will only offer electrified powertrains in models that it launches starting in 2019, a move that signals its intention to phase out the internal combustion engine from its lineup, the automaker said Wednesday. . "Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1 million electrified cars by 2025.
