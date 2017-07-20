Trans Am Driver Killed After Crashing Into A Concrete Wall
Trans Am driver Mel Shaw died Sunday afternoon after his TA4-class Chevrolet Camaro crashed head-on into a concrete wall at Brainerd International Raceway, reports the Duluth News Tribune . Shaw's car crashed at Turn 3 of the 2.5-mile Brainerd's Competition Road Course, at the end of the track's fastest straight.
