This Story Of Kurt Russell's On-Screen Chevy Nova From Death Proof Ends With Smokey Donuts
I've been sitting on the belief that Quentin Tarantino's full, isolated two-part Death Proof from 2007 is the best chase thriller of the 21st century. It's surprising to learn that there was a car left after filming-but there was, and Kurt Russell's stuntman bought it for just $500.
