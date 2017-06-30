The History Behind Canada's Record-Breaking Sniper Kill

Canadian snipers get some last minute training in England, May 9, 1944, as all await D-day. From left to right are : J. J. Showers, Montreal; C.H.Gerrard, Tottenham, Ont.; W. G. Bettridge, Brampton, Ont.; W.A.Lyons, Toronto and L.H. Oddy, Toronto.

