The History Behind Canada's Record-Br...

The History Behind Canada's Record-Breaking Sniper Kill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Canadian snipers get some last minute training in England, May 9, 1944, as all await D-day. From left to right are : J. J. Showers, Montreal; C.H.Gerrard, Tottenham, Ont.; W. G. Bettridge, Brampton, Ont.; W.A.Lyons, Toronto and L.H. Oddy, Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ulti-Brands Cars code reade Vgate VS890S only ... 23 hr uobd2 1
Diagbox download v8.26 v8.19 v8.18 v7.83 v7.76... (Oct '16) Tue lalaura 2
OPCOM firmware 1.65 1.70 download: VAUX-COM 120... Tue lalaura 5
working delphi DE150E 2015.3 crack download (Oct '16) Tue lalaura 2
EZ500 HD Failed to Active, What Should I Do Sun jimmyLIN 1
News Pacifica Hybrid production resumes in Ontario a... Jun 30 what it take 2 quit 1
XTUNER CVD-9 CVD Commercial Vehicle Diagnostic... Jun 30 car-diagnostic-tool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,172 • Total comments across all topics: 282,245,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC