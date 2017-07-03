Tesla's Musk predicts: 30 Model 3's in July, 20,000 in December
In a series of late-night tweets Sunday, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk announced a "handover party" on July 28, where 30 customers will receive Model 3s. August production "should be" 150 cars, he said, and he projected over 1,500 of the vehicles will be made in September.
