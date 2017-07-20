New Silicon Valley fund raises $120 million to connect auto companies, startups
Autotech Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, said it had raised $120 million from automotive companies and financial investors for a fund that will invest in startups working on transportation services and digital vehicle technology. The fund will try to connect startup companies with its corporate investors, which include big automotive suppliers BorgWarner Inc. and Autoliv Inc., and two unidentified automakers, Autotech founders Quin Garcia and Alexei Andreev told Reuters ahead of Wednesday's announcement of the fund.
