New Nissan Leaf will feature automatic self-parking
Nissan will unveil push-button automatic-parking on the second-generation Leaf electric car as a new upgrade to its ProPilot autonomous driving system. The feature will allow the Leaf to self-park in parallel, angled, front-in and straight back-in spots by automatically taking over the accelerator, braking and steering, Nissan said.
