Mazda recalls 228,000 vehicles to fix faulty parking brake
Mazda announced a recall late last week of 227,814 Mazda 3 and Mazda 6 models to repair a potentially dangerous parking brake defect. The recall affects Mazda 3 vehicles from the 2014-2016 model years, and Mazda 6 sedans from the 2014-2015 model years with a hand-operated parking brake system.
