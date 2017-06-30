Mazda recalls 228,000 vehicles to fix faulty parking brake

Mazda announced a recall late last week of 227,814 Mazda 3 and Mazda 6 models to repair a potentially dangerous parking brake defect. The recall affects Mazda 3 vehicles from the 2014-2016 model years, and Mazda 6 sedans from the 2014-2015 model years with a hand-operated parking brake system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.