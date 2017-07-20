Jay Leno visits George W. Bush, finds out presidents can't...

Jay Leno visits George W. Bush, finds...

For the season premiere of his hit CNBC car show Jay Leno came to visit former President George W. Bush at his Texas ranch and get some details on life in McLennan County, discovering that current and former presidents are forbidden from driving themselves on public roads. For the season premiere of his hit CNBC car show Jay Leno came to visit former President George W. Bush at his Texas ranch and get some details on life in McLennan County, discovering that current and former Today the 43rd president is known as a smiling painter, a doting grandfather, a staunch ally of the wounded warriors that went to war under his watch, and now, the proud owner of a new puppy from his local SPCA in Dallas.

