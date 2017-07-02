How the Nissan Rogue became the hottest SUV in the empire
A combination of savvy design, consumer trends, marketing and a dose of the force have made the Nissan Rogue the hottest vehicle in the U.S. How the Nissan Rogue became the hottest SUV in the empire A combination of savvy design, consumer trends, marketing and a dose of the force have made the Nissan Rogue the hottest vehicle in the U.S. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tAtWct A combination of savvy design, consumer trends, strategic marketing and a little help from the force have made the Nissan Rogue the most popular crossover SUV in the nation so far this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EZ500 HD Failed to Active, What Should I Do
|5 hr
|jimmyLIN
|1
|Pacifica Hybrid production resumes in Ontario a...
|Jun 30
|what it take 2 quit
|1
|XTUNER CVD-9 CVD Commercial Vehicle Diagnostic...
|Jun 30
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ...
|Jun 30
|uobd2
|2
|2017 Newest Kess V5.017 for Sale!
|Jun 29
|Eobdtool
|1
|Body shop operator's model of dealer partnershi...
|Jun 29
|insurance plumps
|1
|2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D...
|Jun 27
|Eobdtool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC