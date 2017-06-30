Here's every new car you can buy with a manual transmission in the U.S.
Ever wondered what the entire list of manual transmission cars available for sale in the U.S. right now looks like? Well, here it is, and there are fewer every year. If three pedals are a requirement for your next new car then look closely, because your choice just might be gone next year.
Pacifica Hybrid production resumes in Ontario a...
Jun 30
what it take 2 quit
1
