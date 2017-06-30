Fine Print: 3D-Printed Replacement Car Parts Are Coming
In the bad old days when you busted one plastic switch on a Pontiac Bonneville, your dealer forced you to buy an entire set. Now you can pay a Russian who builds replica Star Wars guns a couple of bucks to ship you a brand-new, OEM-quality part for your old Bonnie.
