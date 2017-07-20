EU, Japan hail trade deal as Trump rebuke
European Union and Japanese leaders endorsed a preliminary free-trade agreement as they seek to counter Donald Trump's protectionist stance during his second trip to Europe as U.S. president. EU President Donald Tusk, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave their blessing to an accord that would eliminate 99 percent of tariffs between the two partners, expand markets for services and public procurement, and bolster regulatory cooperation.
