Does Tesla's Autosteer Really Cut Cra...

Does Tesla's Autosteer Really Cut Crashes By 40 Percent?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

The assertion that Tesla's Autopilot features reduces airbag deployments by 40 percent, made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration back in January , may use faulty data and cannot be replicated by researchers, a lawsuit filed on Wednesday claims. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into a May 2016 crash involving a Tesla Model S cruising in its semi-autonomous Autopilot mode, resulting in the death of the passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EZ500 HD Failed to Active, What Should I Do 5 hr jimmyLIN 1
News Pacifica Hybrid production resumes in Ontario a... Jun 30 what it take 2 quit 1
XTUNER CVD-9 CVD Commercial Vehicle Diagnostic... Jun 30 car-diagnostic-tool 1
2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ... Jun 30 uobd2 2
2017 Newest Kess V5.017 for Sale! Jun 29 Eobdtool 1
News Body shop operator's model of dealer partnershi... Jun 29 insurance plumps 1
2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D... Jun 27 Eobdtool 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,309 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC