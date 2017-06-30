Does Tesla's Autosteer Really Cut Crashes By 40 Percent?
The assertion that Tesla's Autopilot features reduces airbag deployments by 40 percent, made by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration back in January , may use faulty data and cannot be replicated by researchers, a lawsuit filed on Wednesday claims. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into a May 2016 crash involving a Tesla Model S cruising in its semi-autonomous Autopilot mode, resulting in the death of the passenger.
