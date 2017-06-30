Daimler, BAIC to invest $735 million ...

Daimler, BAIC to invest $735 million in China EV output

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Daimler and its Chinese joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corp. have agreed to jointly invest 5 billion yuan in electric-vehicle production in China by 2020 and to provide the infrastructure needed. Of that investment, a three-digit million-euro sum is to be invested in a new battery factory to be built in China by the joint venture, Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Daimler said in a statement on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum 57 min obd2tool 10
Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ... 1 hr obd2tool 6
News Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10) 11 hr Over Priced Cruze 11,771
How to diagnose AUDI full systems by XTOOL PS2 ... 18 hr jimmyLIN 1
ulti-Brands Cars code reade Vgate VS890S only ... Tue uobd2 1
Diagbox download v8.26 v8.19 v8.18 v7.83 v7.76... (Oct '16) Tue lalaura 2
OPCOM firmware 1.65 1.70 download: VAUX-COM 120... Tue lalaura 5
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,954 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC