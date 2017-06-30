Daimler, BAIC to invest $735 million in China EV output
Daimler and its Chinese joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corp. have agreed to jointly invest 5 billion yuan in electric-vehicle production in China by 2020 and to provide the infrastructure needed. Of that investment, a three-digit million-euro sum is to be invested in a new battery factory to be built in China by the joint venture, Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Daimler said in a statement on Wednesday.
