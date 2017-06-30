Court Freezes $182 Million From Faraday Future's Financier, But...

A Chinese court this week froze $182 million in assets of Jia Yueting, the billionaire founder of tech giant LeEco and main financier of self-driving car start-up Faraday Future. But the company says that Jia's financial woes will have "no impact" on FF's daily operations and actually "aligns" with its immediate goal of getting its flagship vehicle, the FF 91 , on the road in 2018.

