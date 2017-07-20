Audi employee arrested by German pros...

Audi employee arrested by German prosecutors in emissions probe

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Prosecutors in the German city of Munich have arrested an Audi employee on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker's emissions scandal, the first arrest in Germany related to Volkswagen Group's diesel scandal. The unnamed Audi employee was arrested at the request of Munich prosecutors following its own searches, and not on behalf of U.S. authorities, a spokeswoman for the Munich prosecutors' office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(Promotion UK Shipping No Tax)Autel MaxiDAS DS8... 3 hr High quality 3
06.2017 Renault CAN CLIP V169 is coming! Can cl... 4 hr Jerry523 3
5 cylinder chevy colorado (May '07) 5 hr Phil 313
SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ... 21 hr shawnbem 2
MPPS V21 Software Download Free Thu lalaura 3
(Tested OK) MPPS V18 clone update to MPPS V21! ... Thu Jerry523 1
How to use Autel MaxiDAS DS808 Diagnostic System Thu shawnbem 1
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Pirates
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 282,313,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC