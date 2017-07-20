Audi employee arrested by German prosecutors in emissions probe
Prosecutors in the German city of Munich have arrested an Audi employee on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker's emissions scandal, the first arrest in Germany related to Volkswagen Group's diesel scandal. The unnamed Audi employee was arrested at the request of Munich prosecutors following its own searches, and not on behalf of U.S. authorities, a spokeswoman for the Munich prosecutors' office said.
