Andy Lally, Katherine Legge score Watkins Glen GTD win for second consecutive IMSA Acura triumph
In a role reversal from the Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen one year ago, Andy Lally held off Alessandro Balzan in the closing minutes at Watkins Glen to pick up the second consecutive GT Daytona class victory for Acura and co-driver Katherine Legge in the No. 93 Michael Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian Acura NSX GT3.
