2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport Driven: Soon to Be Called Buick Regal
Divorce often is a messy business, with myriad difficult decisions to be made or fought over. Where will the kids live? Who gets the dog? Or the wedding china? And what about that mid-size hatchback you've just spent several hundred million dollars developing? General Motors' recent decision to divest itself of its European subsidiaries means that the new Opel and Vauxhall Insignia-along with the rest of the company's former assets on the other side of the Atlantic-now belong to the French PSA group .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Car and Driver.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SKP900 V5.0 program key for Toyota Corolla all ...
|1 hr
|shawnbem
|2
|06.2017 Renault CAN CLIP V169 is coming! Can cl...
|5 hr
|Jerry523
|1
|MPPS V21 Software Download Free
|6 hr
|lalaura
|3
|(Tested OK) MPPS V18 clone update to MPPS V21! ...
|23 hr
|Jerry523
|1
|How to use Autel MaxiDAS DS808 Diagnostic System
|Thu
|shawnbem
|1
|Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum
|Wed
|obd2tool
|10
|Autel MaxiDAS DS808 vs. Autel DS708 diagnostic ...
|Wed
|obd2tool
|6
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC