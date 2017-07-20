2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport Driven...

2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport Driven: Soon to Be Called Buick Regal

Divorce often is a messy business, with myriad difficult decisions to be made or fought over. Where will the kids live? Who gets the dog? Or the wedding china? And what about that mid-size hatchback you've just spent several hundred million dollars developing? General Motors' recent decision to divest itself of its European subsidiaries means that the new Opel and Vauxhall Insignia-along with the rest of the company's former assets on the other side of the Atlantic-now belong to the French PSA group .

