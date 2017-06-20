Why The Destroyer Crash That Killed S...

Why The Destroyer Crash That Killed Seven U.S. Sailors Doesn't Make Sense

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

Something tragic happened off the coast of Japan on June 17th. It's not entirely clear how it happened, but seven sailors are now dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2017 Automatic V8/X6 Key Cutting Machine With D... Tue Eobdtool 1
New TOYO KEY PRO OBD II Specialized in Toyota A... Tue Eobdtool 1
UCANDAS VDM2 V3.9 WiFi Automotive Scanner for A... Tue Eobdtool 1
2017 XTUNER NEW Released XTUNER CVD-9 HD-Heavy ... Tue Eobdtool 1
Where to download FNR Key Prog 4-in-1 Software?... Tue Jerry523 1
Free shipping WIFI UCANDAS VDM II VDM V3.9 €104.99 Tue uobd2 5
vdm ucandas (Jan '14) Tue lalaura 9
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,351 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC