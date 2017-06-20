VW's U.S. court monitor may triple staff supervising automaker
Volkswagen Group's U.S. court-appointed monitor might triple the number of experts supervising the car manufacturer to 60 staffers as investigations into its diesel-emissions scandal weigh on the company almost two years after the cheating emerged. The overseer's office will work full-time on reviewing documents and conducting employee interviews to get an overview of VW's sprawling industrial operations and its compliance systems, said Larry Thompson, the monitor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15)
|Tue
|uobd2
|13
|What VVDI KEY TOOL Key Renew Adapters Can do?
|Tue
|diyobd2
|4
|R280 Plus CAS4+ BDM Programmer for BMW Motorola (Oct '16)
|Tue
|uobd2
|3
|Xtuner-X500 software has been upgraded!
|Jun 4
|uobd2
|4
|Pre-order OBDSTAR X300 DP PAD on obdstartool.com (Nov '16)
|Jun 4
|uobd2
|4
|VPECKER Easydiag Car Models List (Tested) (Mar '16)
|Jun 4
|uobd2
|3
|Renault CAN Clip V156 and Consult 3 III For Nis... (Apr '16)
|Jun 4
|uobd2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC