VW's U.S. court monitor may triple staff supervising automaker

Volkswagen Group's U.S. court-appointed monitor might triple the number of experts supervising the car manufacturer to 60 staffers as investigations into its diesel-emissions scandal weigh on the company almost two years after the cheating emerged. The overseer's office will work full-time on reviewing documents and conducting employee interviews to get an overview of VW's sprawling industrial operations and its compliance systems, said Larry Thompson, the monitor.

