Volvo's V90 Cross Country - Wagon Ho
Volvo's new V90 Cross Country station wagon is a strong AWD competitor for comparable luxury station wagons built by Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. They don't sell especially well, as American buyers continue to move from sedans to SUVs without stopping at the in-between.
