Volkswagen's Former Engine Chief Will...

Volkswagen's Former Engine Chief Will Be Arrested If He Comes To America

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

In case you thought Volkswagen executives were past the Dieselgate arrests , they're not. After international arrest warrants were issued for five former VW managers Thursday, Automotive News reports that a former VW engine chief was told not to leave Germany to avoid the risk of being detained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem! Fri uobd2 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Fri MsAngelo 2
Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1... Thu Jerry523 1
How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7 Jun 22 uobd2 3
which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD Jun 22 jimmyLIN 3
(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi... Jun 22 jimmyLIN 2
Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16) Jun 22 jimmyLIN 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,760 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC