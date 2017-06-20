Volkswagen Debuts Sixth-Generation Polo for Europe
Volkswagen has announced the sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo , offering a bigger and more spacious car with enough permutations to boggle the mind. Exterior styling matches the crisp lines and sharp creases of the current-generation Golf.
