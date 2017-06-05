Vintage Volvo Gas Tank Comes With Exc...

Vintage Volvo Gas Tank Comes With Exciting Bonus Dead Snake

Have you ever bought vintage car parts online only to find that, when the package arrived, they have zero dead reptiles inside? It's terrible. Thankfully, it seems that companies are following the will of the consumers, as evidenced by this Volvo PV544 gas tank that arrived with a prime, well-crushed dead snake.

