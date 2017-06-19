Video: Chase Elliott destroys car in final NASCAR practice at Sonoma
Two of NASCAR's 'Young Guns' were shooting blanks Friday at Sonoma Raceway. The second and final practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series saw two of the sport's up and coming stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem!
|Fri
|uobd2
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|2
|Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1...
|Thu
|Jerry523
|1
|How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7
|Thu
|uobd2
|3
|which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD
|Thu
|jimmyLIN
|3
|(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi...
|Thu
|jimmyLIN
|2
|Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16)
|Thu
|jimmyLIN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC