US Issues Five International Arrest Warrants For Former VW Managers
S. has issued international arrest warrants for five ex-VW managers in connection to the automaker's emissions-cheating scandal. According to Sueddeutsche Zeitung, the five former executives and developers, as well as two executives under former CEO Martin Winterkorn, were indicted by U.S. authorities for conspiracy to commit fraud and for violation of the U.S. environmental rules.
