UK Insurance Companies Wanting Comple...

UK Insurance Companies Wanting Complete Option Lists From Vehicles So They Can Charge Extra

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

Drivers may soon have to list all of their car's options on an insurance application, which could result in more expensive policies for some, Auto Express can exclusively reveal. Peter Shaw, CEO of the insurance industry body Thatcham Research, told Auto Express: "We are working with car manufacturers and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders over sharing of optional fitment data with the insurance industry."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem! 14 hr uobd2 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees 14 hr MsAngelo 2
Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1... 18 hr Jerry523 1
How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7 Thu uobd2 3
which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD Thu jimmyLIN 3
(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi... Thu jimmyLIN 2
Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16) Thu jimmyLIN 4
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC