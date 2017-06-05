Uber's troubles just keep piling up
In the past week, the ride-hailing giant lost two more high-ranking employees as its head of finance resigned and the self-driving lead at the center of Waymo's lawsuit against the company was fired. Uber also disclosed its first-quarter financial results, which show that the company continues to burn through cash, and it concluded its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims.
