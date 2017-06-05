Uber's Handling Of Horrible Rape Case Is Getting The Outrage It Deserves
On Wednesday, it emerged that an Uber exec had obtained the victim's medical records of a passenger raped by an Uber driver in December 2014. Uber execs believed that Ola, the ride-hailing giant's rival in India, was behind the incident, in an attempt to frame the company.
