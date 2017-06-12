Uber Faces New Lawsuit Over Its Mishandling Of Rape Victim's Medical Records
Uber is facing a new lawsuit from a woman who was raped by her Uber driver in December 2014, after it was revealed that a high-level exec at the company had obtained her medical records and suggested internally that the case was a conspiracy orchestrated by a competitor. The case is the latest blemish for Uber, which has struggled to repair its public image throughout a series of scandals this year.
