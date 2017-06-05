Uber CEO mulls leave of absence; deputy to resign
Uber Technologies Inc.'s board is expected to meet Sunday to discuss whether to part ways with top business executive Emil Michael, a chief confidant of Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, according to two people familiar with the matter. Kalanick is also expected to weigh taking a three-month leave of absence, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the matter.
