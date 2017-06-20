U.S. court upholds $11 million verdict against Toyota over fatal crash

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld an $11 million verdict against Toyota Motor Corp. over a fatal 2006 car crash in Minnesota, which a jury found was caused by an accelerator defect in a 1996 Camry. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the Minnesota jury had enough evidence to conclude in 2015 that Toyota was 60 percent liable for the crash and that the driver of the Camry, Koua Fong Lee, was 40 percent liable.

