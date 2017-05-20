Two Bounty Hunters And Fugitive Kille...

Two Bounty Hunters And Fugitive Killed In Shootout At Texas Car Dealership

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

A chaotic scene broke out Tuesday at a Nissan dealership in Texas when two bounty hunters discovered the fugitive they were tracking inside, according to news reports. A brief scuffle inside a glass office between the hunters and the fugitive led to a shootout, leaving all three dead .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2017 Honda Odyssey vs. 2018 Honda Odyssey: Buy ... 33 min JAGUAR 3
New VVDI KEY TOOL clone Maruti Suzuki remote fl... 20 hr Jerry523 2
Xtool VAG401 VW/AUDI/SEAT/SKODA Professional Tool Wed xToolEShop 1
Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d... Wed Jerry523 4
Vocom 88890300 Interface for Volvo Renault UD M... Tue eobdtool 1
Autel Maxidas DS808 Auto Diangostic Tool Auto U... Tue High quality 2
Autel DS808 price, update, review, car list, forum Tue High quality 7
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC