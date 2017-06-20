Toyota unloads Tesla shares with end of EV ties

Toyota Motor Corp. said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc. by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles. Toyota spokesman Ryo Sakai said the company had sold all of its shares in Tesla as of the end of 2016, part of a regular, periodic review of its investments, after it had initially sold down a portion in 2014.

