Toyota Le Mans Prototype Just Rolled In To Its Pit Stall On Fire
Heartbreak strikes again for the Toyota TS050 team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. No. 8 driver SA©bastien Buemi started noticing a sound that kept getting louder throughout the eighth hour of the race, which burst into flames when he finally brought the car into the pits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|22 hr
|Solarman
|1
|$13K DIY electric car made from recycled parts ...
|22 hr
|Solarman
|1
|OBDSTAR ET108 USB Inspection Camera introduction
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Root Exposed
|11,771
|V4.0.1 Condor XC-Mini software Free on Mega
|Fri
|Ambrosio
|1
|(Promotion UK Shipping No Tax)Autel MaxiDAS DS8...
|Jun 15
|High quality
|2
|Keydiy Mini KD Phone Key Remote Maker
|Jun 14
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC