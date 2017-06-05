Toyota forms cost-saving task force to arrest profit slide

Toyota Motor Corp. has created a task force comprising senior executives to oversee costs as Japan's biggest automaker seeks to arrest a slide in operating profit. The carmaker's four executive vice presidents -- Osamu Nagata, who is also chief financial officer, Mitsuru Kawai, Shigeki Terashi, and Didier Leroy -- will be responsible for ensuring any funds for new proposals will be met by cutting spending on existing projects, according to a copy of a union newsletter dated June 2 obtained by Bloomberg News.

