Top Gear Pisses Off Norway's Police With Alleged 150 MPH Tunnel Run
Top Gear has a long and storied history of pissing off other countries, and the new hosts seem to be continuing this proud tradition. Evidence isn't on the show's side this time as speeds well over the limit-more than 150 mph in one case-were captured in Norway's Atlantic Ocean Tunnel on Wednesday during the filming of the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MPPS V18 Works on win7 Did all cars no problem!
|Fri
|uobd2
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|2
|Lexia Diagbox 8.46/ 8.42/ 8.38/ 8.37/ 8.35/ 8.1...
|Thu
|Jerry523
|1
|How To Install FGTech Galletto V54 On Win 7
|Jun 22
|uobd2
|3
|which one is best: XTOOL EZ500 / EZ400/ X100 PAD
|Jun 22
|jimmyLIN
|3
|(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi...
|Jun 22
|jimmyLIN
|2
|Xtool X-100 PAD vs. Xtool X100 PRO vs. X300 Plus (Feb '16)
|Jun 22
|jimmyLIN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC