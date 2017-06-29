Throttle-Back Thursday: A big Independence Day victory for Camaro at Donnybrooke
Milt Minter's American Racing Associates Camaro fended off George Follmer's Bud Moore Mustang to claim the checkered flag July 4, 1970: Milt Minter and his '69 Camaro are battling George Follmer and his '70 Mustang for the checkered flag at the three-mile Donnybrooke Speedway in Brainerd, Minnesota. It's not looking good for Minter -- Follmer's Bud Moore car is just plain faster than the American Racing Associates Camaro -- until a bump and a Follmer spinout give Minter a window of opportunity.
