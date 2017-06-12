This Person Is Trying To Unload A Tesla Model 3 Reservation On eBay
Initial buyers to Tesla's most anticipated model yet, the $30,000 Model 3 that's supposed to bring Tesla to the masses , may be getting cold feet. One eBay seller has chosen to sell their reservation to the highest taker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(Promotion UK Shipping No Tax)Autel MaxiDAS DS8...
|14 hr
|High quality
|2
|Keydiy Mini KD Phone Key Remote Maker
|15 hr
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|Would you buy a car from Amazon?
|Wed
|Jeff Gordon
|1
|(Promotion) XTOOL X-100 PAD Tablet Key Programm...
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|(Promotion) XTOOL EZ500 Full-System Diagnosis
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|(Promotion)X-100 PAD2 Special Functions Expert ...
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
|(Promotion) Xtool X-100 PAD2 Pro Special Functi...
|Wed
|xToolEShop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC