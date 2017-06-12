This Forza 7 Gameplay In 4K Is So Realistic My Face Stings From The Rain

Hyper-realistic graphics and mechanics have always been Forza 's big selling point and it doesn't look like the upcoming Forza Motorsport 7 will disappoint. Unveiled over the weekend at E3 2017 in Los Angeles, the game will be available on Microsoft's new Xbox One X console , which will allow it to run in 4K at 60 frames per second.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.