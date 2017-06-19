There will be no Le Mans, F1 date clash under Chase Carey's new watch
The promoters of both Formula 1 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans appear to be entering a new era of collaboration. During the weekend, new F1 CEO Chase Carey was the honorary official starter of the fabled 24 hour race in France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Autos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chevy Volt leapfrogs Toyota's Prius (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|glasspilot
|11,772
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|$13K DIY electric car made from recycled parts ...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|OBDSTAR ET108 USB Inspection Camera introduction
|Fri
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
|V4.0.1 Condor XC-Mini software Free on Mega
|Jun 16
|Ambrosio
|1
|(Promotion UK Shipping No Tax)Autel MaxiDAS DS8...
|Jun 15
|High quality
|2
|Keydiy Mini KD Phone Key Remote Maker
|Jun 14
|car-diagnostic-tool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Autos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC