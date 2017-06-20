The U.S. Navy is Screwed

The U.S. Navy is Screwed

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jalopnik

In May, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson and acting Secretary of the Navy Sean Stackley appeared before a Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to discuss the recently unveiled fiscal year 2018 defense budget and its effects on the Navy. The news was not good about the state of the Navy and where the service is headed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Autos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo Vcads 88890180 PTT software Free download (Jan '16) 6 hr parviz 43
Craiglist/eBay scam (Mar '12) 9 hr Rambo 182
How to solve the obdstar X300M mileage tool aut... (Dec '16) Jun 8 uobd2 2
BMW ISTA-D Rheingold 4.05.23 free dwonload her... Jun 7 Jerry523 5
Renault CAN CLIP V168 is coming 05.2017! Free d... Jun 7 Jerry523 5
Do you know 25 kinds of BMW DIY Coding you can ... Jun 7 Jerry523 2
Vpecker easydiag scanner update to v4.13 (Nov '15) Jun 6 uobd2 13
See all Autos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Autos Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC